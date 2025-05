SATANIC BOHEMIAN GROVE EXPOSED AT NIGHT!

THIS SATANIC QUEER COMPOUND HAS PLAYED HOST TO COUNTLESS PEDOPHILES AND HOMOSEXUALS. MY GOOD! I'M 75 AND THIS ISN'T THE AMERICA I ONCE KNEW. AMERICA IS MYSTERY BABYLON AND WILLBE DESTROYED IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. AMERICA IS A SATANIC ENTITY AND DESERVES TO BE WIPED OUT.I FEEL WHEN THE STOCK MARKET FLIPS AND BRAINWASHED AMERICANS LOOSE EVERYTHING THEY WILL GO NUTS IN THE DIRTY STREETS OF AMERICA. IT'S THEN THE ILLEGALS WILL MOVE IN AN STEAL EVERYTHING WE HAVE. THEY BETTER NOT COME TO MONTANA! THERE'S 12 GUNS IN EVERY HOME HERE. THEY WILL TAKE SEVERAL ILLEGAL FIGHTING AGE MEN WITH THEM WHEN THE BLOOD SHED BEGINS. AMERICANS HAVE HAD IT WITH THE TRAITOR GOVERNMENT. DIRTY SENATOR DICK DURBIN WANTS TO ARM THESE ILLEGALS NOW. THAT'S INSANE AND THIS TRAITOR SHOULD BE LOCKED UP AND THEY KEY THROWN AWAY...