Another perspective on the same assault on the Ukrainian position with the help of Chinese Desertcross-1000 all-terrain vehicles near the village of Stelmakhovka in the Svatovo direction.

From close range, you can see the moment the infantry dismounted and opened suppressive fire on the enemy right on the move, which did not give them a chance to offer resistance. You can also see the work of the tank, covering the infantry with direct fire and the subsequent adjustment of mortar fire on another part of the position, where the enemy still maintained its presence.