Toward the Prize
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
11 views • 07/01/2023

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/toward-prize-0 Featured Products: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/category/featured-july-351


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe


Originally published October 1, 2007


Paul was a man of fervent prayer, with a seemingly endless list of dear ones on his heart. To the believers in Rome, even before he had been there, Paul wrote, “without ceasing I make mention of you always in my prayers” (Rom 1:9). Likewise, to those at Ephesus whom he knew well, “I...cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers” (Eph 1:16). The number of believers he mentioned by name in his epistles and for whom he daily prayed supported his statement: “Beside those things that are without, that which cometh upon me daily, the care of all the churches. Who is weak, and I am not weak? Who is offended, and I burn not?” (2 Cor 11:28-29).



bibleprophecydave huntberean call
