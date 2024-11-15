BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NO CHANGE OF CHARACTER THEN
Now is our day of probation, and we are now to perfect characters that will stand the test of the judgment. When Christ comes, there is to be no change of character; this mortal shall put on immortality, and this corruption shall put on incorruption; and those who are alive and remain upon the earth will be caught up to meet the Lord in the air, if their characters are blameless and pure. Transformation of character must take place during the precious hours of probation. {ST August 29, 1892, par. 1}

