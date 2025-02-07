DOGE AUDIT EXPOSES USAID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Trump administration’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has launched a mass audit of frivolous federal spending and USAID has been exposed as a kingpin. U.S. tax dollars can be traced to Bill Gate’s organization GAVI, gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab through USAID, and even link to recent biased media coverage of the RFK Jr. hearings.
#USAID #DOGE #ELON #VIVEK #WUHAN #POLITICO