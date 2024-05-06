Nick Lien, Host of "Community Scene"

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch speaks with Nick Lien from Sanilac Broadcasting about his show Community Scene. Nick talks about episodes and highlights from Community Scene including guests he has interviewed such as Retired Secret Service Agent, Paul Landis, who was in Dallas, Texas during the JFK Assassination. Country Music Legend, LeRoy VanDyke. Lead Singer of the band "Twisted Sister", Dee Snider.





Nick also talks in depth about Zusha Elinson, Author of "American Gun" The True Story of the AR-15, and the history of the firearm used in the Vietnam War.





