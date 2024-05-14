BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHABAD JEWISH SCHOOL 🔞 CHILD MOLESTATION RING SCANDAL AND COVERUP
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
103 views • 12 months ago

Chabad Jewish School Child Molestation Ring Scandal and Coverup. Real Crime Australia

174,456 views 

February 18, 2023

Real Crime

The Shocking Crime Revelations Inside Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Sect - Full Documentary - Real Crime

Real Crime

Revealing the crimes of child sex abuse in Australia and focusing on the ultra-orthodox Jewish sect Chabad. It highlights the story of Manny Wax, a survivor of child sex abuse in the Chabad community, who exposed the scandal and became the public face of it. Three individuals were arrested and convicted of child sex crimes as a result of Manny's revelations. The video also mentions a royal commission examining the ultra-orthodox attitudes that may have hindered victims from speaking out about the abuse. The live webcast of the commission was watched by many and it was the most watched since the commission began in 2013

Keywords
chabadchild molestationaustrailiareal crimemanny wax
