Residents of northern Hebron in Palestine erupted in cheers and applause as Iranian missiles streaked across the skies above.

Iran has launched strikes against Israeli military targets, including the Nevatim and Hatzerim airbases, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto stated that Russia and China have consistently stood by the oppressed:

"Russia and China have never applied double standards. They have always defended the oppressed and fought for justice—for all the peoples of the world."

Russian government aircraft en route to Mali amid global tensions

Special Flight Squadron Il-96 (RSD858) is flying from Moscow to Bamako, Mali—a route typically reserved for senior officials or strategic missions.