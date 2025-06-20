BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Residents of northern Hebron in Palestine erupted in cheers, whistles & applause as Iranian missiles streaked across the skies above
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 months ago

Residents of northern Hebron in Palestine erupted in cheers and applause as Iranian missiles streaked across the skies above.

Adding: 

Iran has launched strikes against Israeli military targets, including the Nevatim and Hatzerim airbases, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Adding:

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto stated that Russia and China have consistently stood by the oppressed:

"Russia and China have never applied double standards. They have always defended the oppressed and fought for justice—for all the peoples of the world."

Adding: 

Russian government aircraft en route to Mali amid global tensions

Special Flight Squadron Il-96 (RSD858) is flying from Moscow to Bamako, Mali—a route typically reserved for senior officials or strategic missions.

