Syria: Druze factions in the Syrian city of Sweida have declared a state of alert and mobilization to confront the advancing terrorist forces loyal to Al-Julani

Druze factions in the Syrian city of Sweida have declared a state of alert and mobilization to confront the advancing terrorist forces loyal to Al-Julani

Prior, also tonight, other videos that I didn't post, descriptions following, sounds bad for the Druze community::

Al-Julani's Terrorist Gangs Threaten Druze Community in Syria

Western-backed terrorist factions have branded the Druze minority as infidels and openly called for jihad and their extermination.

In Damascus, militants wielding swords have threatened to slaughter Druze civilians.

Meanwhile, Al-Julani's military convoys are advancing toward the predominantly Druze province of Sweida, escalating threats of violence, murder, and genocide against the local population.