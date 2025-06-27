One of the seven B-2A Spirit strategic bombers deployed against Iran, made emergency landing in Hawaii

One of the seven B-2A Spirit strategic bombers deployed by the U.S. Air Force for a diversionary maneuver during the operation against Iran has been forced out of action. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Hawaii due to a technical failure—and still hasn’t returned to Whiteman Air Force Base.

Adding:

Benjamin Netanyahu staged a deception ahead of the Israeli operation against Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal. (Summary below)

Just days before the strikes, the Israeli Prime Minister publicly announced he would be taking personal leave on June 16 to attend his son’s wedding.

However, in a calculated move, Netanyahu never intended to show up. Not even his closest relatives — including his eldest son — were told he would skip the ceremony.

Adding about WSJ, article, 'Inside Operation Narnia'...Codenames: Red Wedding and Narnia:

Against the backdrop of articles appearing in the American media about how the US and Israeli strikes failed to achieve the main goal of destroying Iran's nuclear program, Israeli and American intelligence agencies reported details of the preparation of the operation against Iran to the media, according to which it was extremely successful. Particular attention is paid to the role of Trump and Netanyahu, who "together" misled the Iranians.

An article with details of the preparation of the operation was published in The Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication, it was called the "Red Wedding" - in reference to the bloody scene from the series "Game of Thrones". Another part of the strike was called "Operation Narnia", which involved the simultaneous murder of 9 Iranian nuclear scientists right in their homes.

The publication notes "Netanyahu's cunning".

To mislead the Iranians, the prime minister announced that he was going on vacation and would soon marry his eldest son Avner. Even his family did not know that the wedding would be postponed. At the same time, Israeli officials were leaking rumors to the press about disagreements between Netanyahu and Trump. The media reported that the US wanted to give diplomacy a chance, while Israel was ready to attack. On June 13, Trump told reporters that the US and Iran were “close to an agreement” and that he “doesn’t want Israel to interfere.” In reality, Israeli generals were already giving their final orders.

The purpose of the deception was to create the feeling among the Iranians that Israel would not strike without US permission. While Washington was negotiating, Israel could mobilize troops openly – without losing the element of surprise. Even as the planes were already taking off, Trump published in Truth Social: “We remain committed to a diplomatic solution to the nuclear issue with Iran!”

120 high-ranking Israeli military and intelligence officials compiled a list of more than 250 targets for strikes: nuclear facilities, launchers, army command, scientists.

The culmination of the plan was the simultaneous destruction of the entire Iranian military leadership - Operation Red Wedding. This was supposed to paralyze a possible response and give the Israeli Air Force time to destroy Iran's missile launchers.

But at the last moment, a threat of failure arose: the Iranian Air Force command suddenly began to move. The Israeli bunker panicked. It seemed that the enemy had guessed. However, to the amazement of the command, the Iranian generals gathered in one place - and this became their doom.

At the same time, strikes were carried out on the homes of scientists in Tehran. Nine people died almost simultaneously - before they could escape.

The finale of the operation was the destruction of Iranian radars, air defense systems and launchers.

It is noted that Mossad played a key role in the operation: its agents spent months transporting parts for hundreds of quadcopters with explosives and weapons disguised as cargo to Iran. Small groups approached air defense positions and missile bases in order to destroy them at the moment of attack.