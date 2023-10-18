The day Israel attacked America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On June 8, 1967, Israel conducted an aerial and sea attack on an unarmed US navy vessel, the USS Liberty, killing 34 Americans and injuring more than 170. The incident was covered up and buried to save US-Israeli relations.
Further More detailed Info:
https://www.brighteon.com/1c618676-38af-4926-bc2e-9fd15e2b2ad4
Mirrored - TRT World