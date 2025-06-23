Iranian missile launches towards Al Udeid base in Qatar - part 3

Iranian TV published a video of the missile launches towards Al Udeid base in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation over Iran's strikes on the U.S. base in Qatar.

U.S. authorities had prior information that Iran was preparing a strike on the U.S. Al Udeid airbase in Qatar, Axios reports, citing a source.

Another source stated that the U.S. had "very good advance warning" about the strike.

According to the New York Times, citing Pentagon sources, the American military base in Qatar reportedly sustained no damage following the recent Iranian attack.

Middle East, North Africa Condemn Iranian Strike on US Base in Qatar

🇪🇬 Egypt: Called the strike a violation of Qatari sovereignty and international law. Urged de-escalation and ceasefire.

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia: Said the attack violated neighborly principles and was unjustifiable.

🇯🇴 Jordan: Labeled it Iranian “aggression” against Qatar.

🇧🇭 Bahrain: Expressed full support for Qatar.

🇴🇲 Oman: Condemned the regional escalation, blaming Israel for triggering it.

🇵🇸 Palestinian Authority: Called the strike a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, senior Ansar Allah official: We welcome the Iranian missile strikes on U.S. military bases in the region. Once again, we affirm our full support for Iran—or any Islamic nation—facing American aggression.

Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “set free,” because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their “system,” and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Trump Responds to Iranian Strikes on Al-Udeid Base in Qatar

Trump responded to the Iranian strikes on the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, stating that no damage occurred and thanking Iran for notifying in advance.

Given widespread reports that both the U.S. and Qatar were notified ahead of the attack, and that the base was evacuated days beforehand, it's likely that no valuable military assets were present at the time. This strongly suggests that the strike was part of a strategy of controlled escalation. Iran fulfilled its promise to retaliate, but did so in a way that appears calibrated to avoid provoking a harsh U.S. response—a similar situation developed after the murder of General Soleimani. Market behavior, particularly oil prices, also reflects this restrained dynamic.

There are mixed reports regarding the damage to Iranian nuclear facilities from the initial U.S. strikes. One could speculate that the U.S. may have employed a similar tactic—delivering a symbolic blow without pushing the conflict beyond the tipping point. However, the political reactions in both countries differ sharply. In Iran, the population seems to have consolidated behind its leadership. In contrast, the U.S. appears increasingly divided, with public confidence in the Trump administration seemingly on the decline.

We will see how the situation unfolds, but for now, it looks like tensions may subside. Even Israel has signaled an intent to wind down its campaign in the coming days.

