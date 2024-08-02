BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to make Chocolate Ganache Truffles.Chocolate Truffles Yammy. @Indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
Indu Love Cooking
15 followers
32 views • 9 months ago

How to make Chocolate Ganache Truffles.Chocolate Truffles Yammy. @Indulovecooking

The recipe


Chocolate ganache filling

220g dark / milk chocolate

120g heavy cream

1 tbsp instant coffee

30ml rum / whiskey (if you don't use alcohol, use 30ml heavy cream instead)


For Coating (4 types of truffles)


150g dark chocolate

15g vegetable oil


100g white chocolate

10g vegetable oil

about 1 - 2 tbsp cocoa powder

about 30g - 40g chopped hazelnuts

