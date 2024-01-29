Create New Account
A FAREWELL TO VIROLOGY (PT 1): Dr Mark Bailey / Steve Falconer
Part one of a three part series. "A Farewell to Virology" is a 29,000 word essay debunking virus theory and virology, written by Dr Mark Bailey, MBChB, PGDipMSM, MHeaLSc. It has yet to be contested and the purpose of this film is to explain why.

This film version walks the layperson through the paper and scientific evidence in an easy, simple and understandable way, so that they may better understand and be able to easily explain to others the great hoax of the last few centuries and certainly last three years, that fictional particles called "viruses" exist, cause illness and are reasons to lock down and destroy societies and economies and cause lifelong disease and misery through needless and useless vaccination programs. They don't.


Download the full "A Farewell to Virology" essay here:

https://drsambailey.com/a-farewell-to-virology-expert-edition/

