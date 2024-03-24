Video of the Third in Courtroom - Faridduni Shamsutdin, he is 25 years old - with before image

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video of the Third in Courtroom
Faridduni Shamsutdin, he is 25 years old.
Here's what is known about him:
- He is a citizen of Tajikistan.
- He is married and has an eight-month-old child.
- He is registered in the territory of the Russian Federation in Krasnogorsk.
- He has a court-appointed lawyer.
- He communicates through an interpreter.
The before image was last night when first captured.
The Court decided: Fariduni Shamsidin was sent to a pre-trial detention center
Cynthia ... I believe this was the guy first found after the attack, first video last night that I uploaded with the perps, not sure. I need to take another look. He was getting loaded up in a big van.