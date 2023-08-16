BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
STEWARDSHIP AND ACCOUNTABILITY LUKE 16:1-31
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
112 followers
5 views • 08/16/2023

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 16:1-31. The manager had wasted his master’s goods. He had been careless as he did his duties. He may have been guilty because he used his master’s goods for himself. The master asked him to hand in his accounts before he lost his job. The manager thought hard about how he could live in the future. The people that he called may have owed rent to the master. They paid in goods rather than money. Perhaps they had bought goods from his master’s lands and promised to pay for them. The people in debt may have believed that the manager had persuaded his master to reduce the amount. They would be very grateful. It is more likely, however, that the manager had involved them in a wrong business deal. They would be willing to give him a home. Or perhaps they could not refuse to help him. He could accuse them of doing something wrong unless they helped him. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

jesus christphariseesalmighty god
