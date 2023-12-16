Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesus made 11 Great Promises to those who would Do This!
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
92 views
Published 2 months ago

Servants of Christ


Dec 15, 2023


St. Margaret Mary and the Sacred Heart of Jesus


Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website


Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


#sacredheart #jesuschrist #catholic #christian #apparition


Jesus made 10 Great Promises to those who would Do This! The only hope of Society and the Church!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-iA3sVcuz0

Keywords
christjesusimagepromisesdo thissacred heartour lordservants of christ

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket