America in Crisis: Robbing America Blind | Col Douglas Macgregor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
America in Crisis: Robbing America Blind
The spendthrift governing class in Washington is bankrupting our country and leaving future generations of young Americans mired in debt. Over the past decade, the US government has lost $2.4 trillion in payment errors alone.
Runaway spending on pointless wars, corporate bailouts and porkbarrel projects are putting America’s financial standing at gave risk. We must put an end to Washington’s runaway gravy train before it’s too late.
Please join us at www.ourcountryourchoice.com