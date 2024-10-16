BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1014 Is the situation controlling you or are you control it?

BIBLE VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 8:23-26 Do you control the storm or does the storm control you.

SYNOPSIS: On this Shabbat before Yom Kippur, The Day of Atonement that is coming. We are going to look at the time when YESHUA was sleeping in the boat and the furious storm happened. MESSIAH was in the boat with the Talmidim physically but did they know that YESHUA was there spiritually? Is there a difference? Are you prepared for the storms in your life? If not how do you get prepared? Are you a new creation? 2Co 5:18 And it is all from God, who through the Messiah has reconciled us to himself and has given us the work of that reconciliation, 2Co 5:19 which is that God in the Messiah was reconciling mankind to himself, not counting their sins against them, and entrusting to us the message of reconciliation. Finally how do these 2 verses speak of Yom Kippur?

BIBLE VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 8:23-26 Do you control the storm or does the storm control you. Vayikra (Lev) 16:1-2 so that he will not die. B’resheet (Gen) 3:6 was he prepared. Proverbs 12:4 are you prepared to receive this crown. Sh’mot (Ex) 32:17-18 war in the camp. 2 Corinthians 5:9-10 are you prepared for war…Atonement. Ruth 1:15-17 are you prepared to leave everything behind. 2 Corinthians 5:17-19 Are you prepared to become a new creation.