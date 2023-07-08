Since her eye was injured, her energy had been depleted

Pitiful Animal





July 7, 2023





Chuky awakened in me emotions that I never discovered

She was a puppy with strong energy.

But ever since one of her eyes was injured, that source of energy had been depleted.

She was sad, frustrated when she couldn't see everything around her perfectly.

She hid in a corner and cried alone.

My heart broke seeing her like that.

A puppy less than 2kg was suffering so much.

I picked up Chuky and held her in my arms to help her relieve her sorrows.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8rklB_6li4