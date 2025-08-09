BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Deuteronomy 30:19-20, 20250809
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
27 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 1 month ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Holy Father, ADONAI, and YAHWEH! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the union I have with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and in His atoning blood sacrifice for me on Calvary’s Cross.

Glorious Father, please grant me Your Holy Ghost’s power and wisdom to choose life and blessing by obeying Your Commandments. In Your Patience and Love, You continue to caution the Israelites and believers that:

19.       You have called heaven and earth to record this day against me, that You, my EL SHADDAI, the LORD JEHOVAH ALMIGHTY have set before me life and death, blessings and cursing; therefore, I choose life, that both my descendants and me live eternally;

20.       And that I may love You, my ELOHIM, the LORD JEHOVAH with all my heart, soul, and mind, that I may obey Your voice, and that I may cleave to You, my ADONAI, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH, for You are my life and the length of my days; and You, Merciful Father, will prosper and make my descendants and me dwell in the land which You, swore to our Fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob to give them. Amen!

My YAHWEH, by Your Grace, my family and I choose life and blessing. Thank You for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Deuteronomy 30:19-20 personalized KJV)

* * * *

Worship our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH JEHOVAH with us: 

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

First Century Gospel Church:

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]


Keywords
deathheavenlovemindlifeearthjehovahyahwehdayliveblessingheartsoullordobeycalleternalvoiceelohimchoosecursinglengthdescendantmercifulcleave
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy