FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Deuteronomy 30:19-20, 20250809

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Holy Father, ADONAI, and YAHWEH! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the union I have with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and in His atoning blood sacrifice for me on Calvary’s Cross.

Glorious Father, please grant me Your Holy Ghost’s power and wisdom to choose life and blessing by obeying Your Commandments. In Your Patience and Love, You continue to caution the Israelites and believers that:

19. You have called heaven and earth to record this day against me, that You, my EL SHADDAI, the LORD JEHOVAH ALMIGHTY have set before me life and death, blessings and cursing; therefore, I choose life, that both my descendants and me live eternally;

20. And that I may love You, my ELOHIM, the LORD JEHOVAH with all my heart, soul, and mind, that I may obey Your voice, and that I may cleave to You, my ADONAI, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH, for You are my life and the length of my days; and You, Merciful Father, will prosper and make my descendants and me dwell in the land which You, swore to our Fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob to give them. Amen!

My YAHWEH, by Your Grace, my family and I choose life and blessing. Thank You for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Deuteronomy 30:19-20 personalized KJV)

