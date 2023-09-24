Su-34 bomber destroy the AFU field warehouse in Avdeevka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Su-34 bomber of Russian Air Force destroyed a field warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Avdeevka direction, Donetsk region. The warehouse near the gray zone was destroyed using Kh-38 air-to-surface guided missiles fired from bomber. After the destruction of the target was achieved, Su-34 returned to the airfield.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY