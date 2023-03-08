Stop Being Tricked Into Revisiting the Past

In this short video, "Secret of Letting Go" author Guy Finley talks about how revisiting the past is a present pain that produces more unnecessary, useless suffering. Catch the temptation to revisit the past and realize a life that is being fulfilled and completed in the present moment.

