Apocalypse Watch E105: Musk and Tucker. Do Animals Have Souls?

Johnny Watcher is joined by Apocalypse Watch regulars Keghead, Craxy Dave, DQ and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant discussing the possible outcomes of Tucker Carlson teaming up with Elon Musk and Twitter. The Discussion evolves to Artificial Intelligence and Spirituality as the gang asks: Do animals have souls?