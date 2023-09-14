Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 13





▪️The AFU launched a series of attacks with cruise missiles and uncrewed boats in the Black Sea region.





All above-water targets were destroyed by the Vasily Bykov patrol vessel.





▪️Of the ten cruise missiles, seven were shot down by air defenses. The rest managed to hit targets in Sevastopol.





As a result of the attack, a landing ship and a submarine under repair in dry docks were damaged.





▪️On the southern flank of the Bakhmut defenses, Russian troops launched a series of successful counterattacks.





The enemy has been knocked out of their positions in Klishchiivka. The village is currently being subjected to massive artillery strikes by the AFU.





▪️The AFU continue their daily shelling of populated areas in Donbas region.





Donetsk, Makiivka and Horlivka came under attack. Residential houses were damaged. Six people were wounded.





▪️In the Vremivka salient, the AFU resumed troubling attacks on Russian positions near Novodonets'ke and Novomaiors'ke.





Russian troops are successfully handling small enemy groups in this area.





▪️A similar situation is taking form near Pryyutne, where two AFU attempts at an offensive have been repulsed over the past 24 hours.





At the same time, Russian troops are regularly shelling enemy locations.





▪️Russian forces again struck port infrastructure in the Odesa region.





A number of AFU military facilities were hit in the ports of Izmail and Reni by Russian Geran drones.