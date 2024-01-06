Create New Account
Dog Awaiting Death In The Spot Where He Was Abandoned (Part 2) Animal in Crisis EP170 [Reupload w subtitles]
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Published 2 months ago

Kritter Klub


Aug 20, 2020


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles [embedded subtitles]


This sad-looking dog sheds endless tears and waits for his owner in the same spot where he was abandoned. However, the owner never came back to him and we even found that the dog has a severe illness..


  Kritter Klub- Club for Critter Lovers

 Looking for some critter stories? You are at the right place! We're Korean animal lovers who have been filming critter stories from 2001 until now. That’s where the “K” comes from! Join the club by subscribing to our channel, and enjoy two new videos posted daily!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVEgftSh1PA

dogillnessrescueabandonedkritter klubanimal in crisis

