US Sports Martial Arts Feat. Matrix Moves In Real Life 😎 Brazil vs. Samanchai Muay Thai Full Fight
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
83 views • 12 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Self Defense featuring Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia

https://tinyurl.com/BJJSelfDefense

Learn to protect yourself and your family regardless of size and strength. Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia presents the most effective martial arts techniques in this easy-to-learn self-defense system. Among the defenses covered are: grips and touches, hugs, head locks, kicks and punches and weapons. Mastering these self-defense techniques will give you the ability to protect yourself in virtually any situation.

Get empowered today

https://tinyurl.com/BJJSelfDefense


What a fight! On today's show we bring you a stellar display of Muay Thai from One Championships. Enjoy!


Video credit:

Matrix Moves In Real Life 😎 Brazil vs. Samanchai | Muay Thai Full Fight

Stay up to date on all of the One Championship action with the app:

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/4cuXQSr

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3V9Ouoo

ONE Championship

@ONEChampionship

https://www.youtube.com/@ONEChampionship


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, And Fun.

US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224

Keywords
martial artsmmaufcmuay thaiussportsnetworkussportsradioone championship
