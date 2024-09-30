The FAB-3000 glide bomb attack on the Volchansk Aggregate Plant, confirms the statements about a trap carefully prepared for Ukrainian troops in the industrial zone of Kharkov region. In videos released by Russian military correspondents on September 28, 2024, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a powerful strike by the crews of Su-34 fighter-bomber, destroying the remains of the plant, following reports of the presence of formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and began to consolidate there! This is terrible! Some days ago the Russian units withdrew from the plant in order to lure the enemy in, and now they militarized it with the most powerful bombs, which directly destroyed the hull of the plant, It is difficult to know how many were eliminated, especially the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who entered the trap. The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) headed by Kyrylo Budanov, reported this week that it had captured the Aggregation Plant in Volchansk with GUR special forces. The department said in a statement that the last of the 30 buildings at the plant had been liberated today, which had been occupied by Russian troops since July 30. At the same time, the department called the information about the close fighting at the Aggregate Plant somewhat exaggerated, which was previously considered an important strategic facility, in order to advance after capturing these strongholds. While the Russian side did not comment on the defeat. Thus, its capture resulted in the GUR special forces not only losing control, which was completely surrounded.

The latest footage on September 29, shows several trophies captured by Russian Volunteer fighters during the multi-day battle at the Volchansk Aggregate Plant! As usual, Ukrainian domestic war correspondents claim that the Russian garrison fought to the last, and managed to retreat. Only those who surrendered or were taken prisoner managed to escape, the rest were destroyed. On the contrary, Ukraine lost a lot of personnel - another tragedy that was simply necessary for the sake of a one-day media victory.

