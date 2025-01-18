BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Nahal Brigade withdrawing from Gaza ahead of the ceasefire - set to begin at 8:30 a.m.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
44 views • 8 months ago

💬🇵🇸 The Nahal Brigade is currently withdrawing from Gaza ahead of the ceasefire set to begin at 8:30 a.m.  Nahal Brigade is one of Israel's main infantry brigades.

Cynthia... as I type this it's less than 7 hours from 8:30 AM their time. We'll see what happens, or how long until Israel does the same song and dance. 

Adding from Trump: 

Trump: Failure to stop the war in Gaza will mean the intervention of large armies in the region against "Israel". Turkey cannot be kept on the sidelines, and Erdogan is angry with "Israel" and this is not good.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
