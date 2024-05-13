Smart Meter Code Violation 2000 times per day HF 59B Data Log NFA 1000

Outside Set Up

Part 15 Section 63 Code Violation

The Utility says the meter only pulses 3 to 4 times a day and they say the WHO says its safe which is not true. Class 2B same category as Lead, DDT, Mercury, Benzine, and Cigarettes

Lloyd's of London the largest underwriter insurer puts it in the category as asbestos, which means its uninsurable

NOTICE Bulletin:

#1 FCC NOTICE of Formal Request for substantiation of FCC Safety regulatory CODE VIOLATION MO Utility Industry

#2 Furtherment of Investigation REQUEST per merit of substantiation as just cause for Agency Action of potential for EPA remediation in MO

#3 FCC Enforcement of Utility Industry noncompliance. There is potential for partnering with the EPA violations reporting in that partnership could

provide extra enforcement Agency per the Compliance Officers with NEPA.

As this smart meter matter has been already been declared by MO Government Senator's as founded enough to attain an Environmental Bill. SB1167

provided claim that smart meter issues are considered a "systemic level" statewide Utilities Industry non localized matter. Therein, any prerequisite to

establish the individual addresses of these incident report's precise locations' pales to the ethics of toxicity of the Environmental meritorious. Thereby, in

approach there would not be a one-by-one individualized reporting level toxic form report generally provided by the EPA as a prerequisite requirement. By

foregoing these as non location specific the address location report is waived. The FCC does not need one by one protocols due to the Magnitude of the

CODE violations. These are deemed as substantiated via submission was Senatorially relayed by Senator Carter to the MO PSC. These violations as a

Statewide Utility Industry matter include vast territory. These violations are already declared once our State Senators determined these incidences worthy of

sending to the MO PSC and by that decision this is deemed as a declared statewide Environmental matter.

Some of these code violations are occurring within the jurisdiction of the MO PSC, but others in specifically STL region of MO are occurring in Municipal and

also additionally in CO-OP zoned Districts of STL.

The FCC safety bench testing permits for avg. of 3- or 4-times daily pulsation of the RF Radiation defined as electromagnetic frequency. The smart meter is

a part 15 non licensed RF Radiation equipment. The Utility Industry in MO informed not only myself (c-link below labeled Ameren) but also informed the MO

PSC that they are setting their smart meters to EMIT at a frequency of per what they told me 3 or 4 times a day. As far as what they told MO PSC they

informed MO PSC that they emit RF Radiation pulsation at a rate of hourly and as often for peak times at every 15 minutes.

The Utility Industry at large in this Statewide Code violation emission of RF Radiation is actually in a complete contradiction of FCC policy guidelines

moreover the Vendors are not abiding to their own set of standards that they are verbally informing to me or the MO PSC. Lastly, even what the Vendors are

stating is in fact a contradiction to what they are actually doing. But it is more poignant what they are stating to the MO PSC is self-incriminating to them as

what they informed MO PSC is already a code violation. The Industry has informed to MO PSC that they, as vendors, are doing readings I.E. pulsations of

RF Radiation emission as often as hourly and even as often as every 15 minutes. The vendors are already incriminating themselves with the MO PSC, by

admitting to those particulars of ratios as those admissions are in excess of FCC safety code guidelines.

Smart Meters has a Switch Mode Power Supply which creates harmonics and transients and that is installed in the meter in advance of the voltage sensor and current which they call the Halifax sensor. So, what ever output of that SMP is feeding to the current sensors and the Voltage sensors of the meter and this is an important thing and I will explain why.

You have a 120-volt sine wave which is really 167 volt Peak to Peak and then you have transients that are above 60HZ. but injects additional voltage this voltage is out of phase it's not the same curve. This is injecting additional voltage, there is now more Voltage than what you are actually using. You cannot use this Dirty Power. Your appliances only run from the 60 cycles, so the sensors in the meter are seeing Voltages that you cannot consume but see and counts.

The meter manufactures left out a very simple thing that is in all other household devices it is called an EMC Filter. This would of cost the meter manufacturers about 2.00 to add this to every meter power supply and all these voltage transients would have been prevented, so all these people complaining about sudden higher than ever bills.

These meters don't repeat for accuracy they never talk about precision. The Analog Meters we have had all these times have been relatively repeatable.





