BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Robert O. Young - The Corona Flare Effect & 5G
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
131 views • 12 months ago

Dr Robert Young

This video was deleted by youtube and is a clear indication of CENSORSHIP. I am reposting it here.

To learn more and find products go to: https://www.phmiracleproducts.com/

"Dear Kerry, Thank you for the opportunity to share the New Biology. I didn't mention were people may buy our nutritional products and I know that there lots of interest around the world. Please post this information below my video. All our bestsellers including those I have mentioned in my interview can be found at http://www.phmiracleproducts.com For International orders we suggest to email product names, quantity, Person's name, address, phone number and email to [email protected] and we will help everyone who contacts us. If someone would like to have a consultation with me they can book it on my personal website here https://www.drrobertyoung.com/services-page. Thank you again, Best regards, Dr. Robert Young"


ABOUT BIOWEAPONS: …”Biolabs are acid labs. There are NO bioweapons. Germs are born in us and from us. Viruses are acidic waste from cellular breakdown or fermentation. Antibiotics have been the result. Which are nothing more or less than the acidic waste of fermentation. In other words, you take a yeast-like penicillium and ferment sugar and you end up with the so-called antibiotic which is the acid waste from fermentation. It is morbid thinking to believe you can cure disease with disease.”–Dr. Robert O. Young


RE: EMF see more research on this at: www.drrobertyoung.com

Keywords
healthscienceradiation5gfitnesschemicaltranshumanismpoisoningtissuecovid-19biosensorsgraphenemicroscopynanowires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy