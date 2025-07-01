Secret Forces: Ancient Knowledge & The Alien Connection — Part 2

In Part 2 of our deep-dive series, we uncover the hidden cataclysms and anomalies that challenge everything we think we know about human history: Forbidden Archaeology: Jaw-dropping finds—from Cambrian “shoe prints” to copper bars in Paleozoic rock—that suggest a far deeper human or pre-human saga. Herodotus’s Cataclysms: Egyptian priestly lore of three world-shaking upheavals and a sun that reversed its course, echoed in the Maya’s Popol Vuh, the Chaldean Flood (as first translated by George Smith), and the Hermetic cycles of creation and dissolution. Masonic & Rosicrucian Temple Secrets: How secret societies encoded sacred geometry and cosmic rituals into their architecture—from papyrus-style columns to star-studded ceilings. Theosophical Revival: Blavatsky’s Secret Doctrine and Alice Bailey’s “Masters” teaching the etheric body and cosmic rays—bridging ancient priestly wisdom with modern spiritual science. Dogon & Sirius B: A look back at the West African tribe whose pre-telescopic lore of Sirius’s invisible companion still puzzles astronomers. Don’t forget to: 👍 Like if you believe hidden histories deserve a second look 💬 Comment below with your favorite discovery 🔔 Subscribe and tap the bell for new episodes every week Music and co-production by Harker Lee

