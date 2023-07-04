© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0627 Diamond and Silk
The evidence shows the money allegedly transferred to Hunter Biden is from Che Feng $20 million, from Ye Jianming $5 million and Li Ming and Henry Zhao $5 million plus Patrick Ho $1 million.
證據顯示，據稱轉移給亨特·拜登的錢是車峰的2000萬美元，葉簡明的500萬美元，李明和趙亨利的500萬美元，以及何志平的100萬美元。
