LAWRENCE FREEMAN - Battle Over the Nile: Egypt, U.S. Pressure vs Ethiopia’s Right to Develop

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ presents
Freedom International Livestream
On Thursday, Aug 21, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: LAWRENCE FREEMAN
Topic: Battle Over the Nile: Egypt, U.S. Pressure vs Ethiopia’s Right to Develop
Guest Bio:
Lawrence Freeman is a political-economic analyst with over 30 years of experience specializing in Africa and physical economics. He advocates for real economic development through infrastructure, particularly rail and energy, as a basic human right.
Freeman supports African sovereignty by encouraging policies that serve national interests. His work spans Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sudan, Mali, Chad, and Côte d’Ivoire. He champions major projects like the Transaqua initiative to revive Lake Chad and the African Union’s High-Speed Rail Network. He also contributes to an infrastructure plan inspired by Alexander Hamilton’s National Bank.
Founding Host:
Grace Asagra, RN, PhD
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast
Grace Asagra, RN PhD
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
