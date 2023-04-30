Here Comes The Next Wave In the Bank & Currency Crisis

Banks have already been hit with balance sheet losses due to asset value declines from rising interest rates.

Default is the next wave to hit the banks from the Fed’s interest rate shock as citizens, corporations, and government are unable to service the $93T total system debt.

My social media platforms:

Substack: jensendavid.substack.com

Gab: gab.com/DavidJensen

Gettr: gettr.com/user/JensenDavid

Telegram: t.me/Global_Political_Events