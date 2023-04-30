BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here Comes The Next Wave In the Bank & Currency Crisis
David Jensen
David Jensen
915 views • 04/30/2023

Banks have already been hit with balance sheet losses due to asset value declines from rising interest rates. 

Default is the next wave to hit the banks from the Fed’s interest rate shock as citizens, corporations, and government are unable to service the $93T total system debt.

My social media platforms:

Substack: jensendavid.substack.com
Gab: gab.com/DavidJensen
Gettr: gettr.com/user/JensenDavid
Telegram: t.me/Global_Political_Events 

Keywords
economyfedgoldstock marketsilvercrisisbankeconomic collapseinflationcentral planning
