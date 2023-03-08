Richard Grenell: Biden, Pentagon Shoving Diplomacy Aside

Richard Grenell, the former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, and the former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI), discusses the war in Ukraine and Biden’s failures in foreign policy.

On March 1–4, The New American attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C.

