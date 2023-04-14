BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode 32: PayPal Patentee Hits, China Trudeau Bribes
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2347 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
276 views • 04/14/2023

Episode 32 with David Hawkins - Wednesday April 13th, 2023

David's tweet.... “We test Musk's PayPal patentee hits for BBC Online's China spies and GPT Trudeau's ChildBase bribes! #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth is testing CA2910997A1, CA2187704C, US20200257317A1, EP3095113A1, WO2020002598A1, US6226615B1, US20110307343A1, US8844813B2 & US9498694B2 with WO1991006051A.”


**KINDLY SUPPORT DAVID AT:

- Paypal / E-transfer autodeposit: [email protected]

- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI

- SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi


Twitter Profile: “AI testing of Musk's PayPal patentee hit teams for BBC Online's China spies and GPT Trudeau's ChildBase bribes in the Family Maintenance Enforcement Program.”


David Hawkins' info:

Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)

Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins


Relevant photos:


https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcRJCMVcJIlVx_YlI-eSWmBW_GjTvJliNt26LA&usqp=CAU


https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSbh9fRRPrSSrW8q3x5odTHgRAP-d_lUPgIPA&usqp=CAU


FYI current tweet is "Tests Musk's PayPal patentee death squads for BBC Jan. 6 Capitol crimes & Trudeau's GPT ChildBase bribes! #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth tests CA2910997A1, CA2187704C, US20200257317A1, EP3095113A1, WO2020002598A1, US6226615B1, US20110307343A1, US8844813B2 & US9498694B2 with WO1991006051A."



Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

Keywords
corruptionvaccinations5gknowledgetruthfederal reservechinacommon lawnwojusticefraudtrudeaurespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionsbribestrespasscentral banksdavid hawkinsa warrior callscourt filings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy