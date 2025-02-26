DID YOU GET A PLACEBO❓ CHECK YOUR BATCH NUMBER 💉 ON YOUR VACCINE CARD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚜️𝐏𝐇𝐎𝐄𝐍𝐈𝕏 ֍ 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐎𝐍⚜️ - 💉 💥 Did you get a placebo❓️ Check your batch number on your vaccine 💉card…
Source: https://x.com/XPHOENIXDRAGON/status/1894490419804700853
Thumbnail: https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1894680319158284584
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has admitted that people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” are at risk of suffering from a deadly blood clot for up to 15 years after they received their last injection.
The shocking admission was revealed in a new peer-reviewed study published in the prestigious International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science.
https://slaynews.com/news/fda-admits-covid-vaccinated-risk-blood-clots-15-years/