Mixed-breed Puller Champion Shows His Class In Agility Contest l Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Feb 25, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
Mixed-breed puller champion Jamong! Jamong and his trainer decide to CRUSH the agility contest!! Look how many medals he won!
More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: • Woofers🐕
#Kritterklub #dog #puppy #agility
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42qtUsayKmM