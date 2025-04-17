A side by side; verses from the Bible and the Quran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last video on Islam because in these times it is more important to focus on the Truth. If you want to continue the discussion on this, please go to the channel of Godlogic on youtube or Tiktok, he is the most knowledgeable and best debater when it comes to getting muslims to see the truth.
Only through Jesus one can be saved. 🙏❤ I wish best for humanity, that no one should perish.