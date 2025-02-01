BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTP Zoomers2Boomers better Communications + Eggs Prices to Double News BTS/SP (20250208 S2E86)
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
9 followers
0
8 views • 7 months ago

CTP S2E86 before Audio edits 38m 40s...

CTP S2E86 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Feb 8 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E86) "Zoomers to Boomers - we need better communication"

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Zoomers to Boomers - we need better communication - Roger Landry (TheLibertyBeacon Project) and Puck

[Note: Apologies to those watching via BTS/SP Video version - Audio fluctuations issues exist in the Video]

Zoomers to Boomers - we need better communication

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: Flashback (2024 epilogue / 2025 prologue) part 2 from Substack

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianeconomybidenunited stateseggspricesboomerszoomersjlenarddetroitbidenflationroger landrychristitutionalistzoomer to boomerspuck
