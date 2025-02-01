CTP Zoomers2Boomers better Communications + Eggs Prices to Double News BTS/SP (20250208 S2E86)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2E86 before Audio edits 38m 40s...
CTP S2E86 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Feb 8 2025 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E86) "Zoomers to Boomers - we need better communication"
See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus
Zoomers to Boomers - we need better communication - Roger Landry (TheLibertyBeacon Project) and Puck
[Note: Apologies to those watching via BTS/SP Video version - Audio fluctuations issues exist in the Video]
Zoomers to Boomers - we need better communication
See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info
Transcript Bonus: Flashback (2024 epilogue / 2025 prologue) part 2 from Substack