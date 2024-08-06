© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Deagle . com 2025 report is most likely "predicting" WW3... And it can only happen if they rig the next election... they want to assassinate the entire world...
80 years ago, on Aug 1st 1944, 30K Polish Home Army soldiers attacked the Germans occupying Warsaw.
In just 63 days, 250K Poles were killed.
Warsaw’s population fell from 1 million to 5000. 90% of the city was destroyed.