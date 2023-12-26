Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

Methylene Blue's Minimum Effective Dose - (Science Based) - https://bit.ly/42SNeYh

The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally! - https://bit.ly/3I1pFVI

Methylene Blue Inhibits COVID-19 Spike Protein - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3Ys2nNS

Why Use Methylene Blue for Cancer - Dr. Eric Berg - https://bit.ly/3GdRSqc

How Methylene Blue Optimizes Mitochondrial Function - (Science Based) - https://bit.ly/3ZqaYR5

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/JvUt

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj





Methylene Blue Prevents And Reverses Prion Disease, Amyloid and Rubbery Clot Formation, Binds Hydrogel Polymers, Dissolves Nanotech Building Blocks - https://bitly.ws/37cvf





Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





How Much Methylene Blue Do I Currently Take Daily, And Why?





People frequently ask me about different things I take, and one of them is Methylene Blue, which is a blue organic dye with a wide array of nootropic, detox, and health benefits and effects.





In this video, "How Much Methylene Blue Do I Currently Take Daily And Why?" I fully share with you what my current dosing regime with Methylene Blue is and why. Also, I talk about the effects it gives me and more.





If you want to learn about everything mentioned above in detail, watch this video, "How Much Methylene Blue Do I Currently Take Daily And Why?" from start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno