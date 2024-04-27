Elections ready to be fixxed in 2024 , Bill gates is a Moron , Amerifornia is Real, 2024 civil WAR

To watch full Video Go HERE: https://rumble.com/v4qhml3-mike-in-the-night-e556-next-weeks-news-today-headlines-call-ins.html





It seems like Mike Martins is discussing a variety of topics, including politics, immigration, pharmaceuticals, and housing affordability. Here's a breakdown of some of the key points:





Trump Campaign and RNC Monitoring Vote Counting: Mike suggests that the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) are planning to deploy thousands of monitors to oversee vote counting in battleground states. He expresses concern that this could lead to attempts to manipulate the election results.

Bill Gates and Climate Change: Mike criticizes Bill Gates' views on using artificial intelligence (AI) to combat climate change, particularly Gates' suggestion of genetically modifying cows to produce less methane or producing synthetic meat.

New York City High School Soccer Game Incident: Mike discusses an incident where a New York City high school soccer game was canceled due to a group of migrants refusing to leave the field, even after the police arrived.

Big Pharma Vaccinating America's Chicken Supply: Mike mentions a report by Natural News claiming that pharmaceutical companies are planning to vaccinate America's chicken supply against bird flu, potentially leading to the end of animal agriculture.

Housing Affordability in America: Mike discusses the challenges of home ownership for the middle class in America, comparing the situation to what occurred in Canada in the past. He highlights the increase in housing prices and the impact of foreign investment on the housing market.

Overall, Mike appears to be critical of various policies and developments, particularly those related to politics, immigration, and the economy.









Trump campaign, RNC, vote counting, battleground states, election manipulation, Bill Gates, climate change, artificial intelligence, genetically modified cows, synthetic meat, New York City, high school soccer game, migrants, police, Natural News, Big Pharma, vaccination, chicken supply, bird flu, animal agriculture, housing affordability, middle class, America, Canada, home ownership, housing market, foreign investment, politics, immigration, economy, criticism, analysis, current events, societal issues, news commentary