The Purge Has Begun…And Not Too Soon, Either

These days, you can’t broach a subject without hearing someone say, “I have a right to…” Whether the subjects are mainstream, like healthcare, education, or abortion, or more axillary, like employment or access to exclusive venues and groups. But the fact of the matter is this: Our rights are enumerated, and we do not have rights that extend to everything within our purview.





We have the right to freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly, and the petitioning of government, although some would argue that was infringed upon during and after the events of January 6th.





We have the right to keep and bear arms, to be protected against unreasonable searches and seizures, and the right to due process, as well as protection against self-incrimination and double jeopardy.





We have the right to a speedy and public trial, an impartial jury, the right to confront witnesses, and the right to counsel, although, again, some would argue those rights were usurped during and after the events of January 6th.





We have the right to exist outside the bonds of slavery and are guaranteed equal protection and due process under the law regardless of race, gender, or religion.





Over the years, these enumerated rights have been extended to axillary but related issues in rulings by the US Supreme Court. Nevertheless, these core rights belong to all men and women who are created equal in the eyes of our Creator.





The 9th and 10th Amendments reserve to the states what is not specifically mentioned in the Bill of Rights and the amendments to the US Constitution.





One right not included in these enumerated rights is the right to a job in the federal government. This brings me to my point: the recent purging of Department of Justice federal prosecutors and the review of the employment of FBI agents who participated in the political persecution of the nonviolent January 6th protesters...





ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-purge-has-begunand-not-too-soon





25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA