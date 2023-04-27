© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OUR MISSION STATEMENT:
We are a talk show bringing a multicultural perspective to the pressing issues in today's society.
Special Guest: Dr. Bobby McAllister / Theology of Religion
Colorful Voices of Sisterhood
Hostesses: Diana King Barnes, Fetihya Hall, Raquel Painter, & Agnes Higley
Executive Producer & Director:
Lamar Moore CEO/Owner of
La'Moore Media Versatility
Thank you for being so supportive and please follow, like, and share.
Video Creations by :
LMV Production Studio
© La'Moore Media Versatility 2023
Find Bobby at JFI Global Initiative @Jacksonville, NC
Bobbymcallister.com
Email: [email protected]
V/R
La'Moore Media Versatility
www.lamoore-photoz.com
252 497 3817