Cheesecake by Luca Canal 104 Plus Telegram 02 Gennaio 2024
Dino Tinelli
178 Subscribers
11 views
Published 2 months ago

350 gr formaggio morbido tipo Philadelphia

90 gr zucchero a velo

Bacca di vaniglia

20 gr amido di mais

180 gr panna fresca liquida

2 uova intere

3 gr sale

Cottura 230°C per 20/25 minuti

Deve raggiungere la temperatura al cuore di 75 °C

Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/

https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html 

