Countdown to Collapse: Israel, Iran & the Last Global Bluff
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
2 months ago

In this explosive roundtable of Deep Dives, hosts Scott McKay, Nino, Alpha Warrior, and Josh Reid unpack the global standoff unfolding between Donald Trump, Israel, and Iran. With insider reports of emergency meetings in D.C., doomsday planes in the sky, and tactical nukes on the table, the panel explores whether Netanyahu is bluffing his way into World War III—and whether Trump is preparing to expose Israel’s secrets in a dramatic move for global peace.


They discuss the two-week window Trump has demanded, possible false flags to trigger U.S. involvement, and how China and Iran are maneuvering behind the scenes. Is Trump playing 4D chess to dismantle the deep state’s grip on global war? Could Israel’s nuclear program finally be revealed? And is this all connected to a larger takedown of Barack Obama and the globalist machine?


With high-stakes predictions, cryptic symbolism (including Q posts, “Post 88,” and the mysterious White House flagpoles), and looming talk of civil unrest and near-death experiences, this episode delivers a must-watch analysis of what could be the final global showdown.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

civil unrestq postsninoscott mckaytactical nukestrump 4d chessjosh reidfalse flag alertdeep divesalpha warriordoomsday planesemergency meetingsww3 warningneardeath experiencedeep state wartrump israel irannetanyahu bluffisrael nuclear secretsobama globalismiran china alliancepost 88white house flagpoles
