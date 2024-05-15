Slovakia PM Robert Fico in ‘life-threatening condition’ after shooting

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a life-threatening condition after being wounded in a shooting, according to his official Facebook page.

Fico was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova on Wednesday afternoon, Slovakian media reported. Police sealed off the scene.

The Slovak government office said in an emailed statement that Fico was being transported by helicopter to Banska Bystrica Hospital.

A suspect has been detained, according to the Dennik N news outlet and TA3, a Slovakian TV station.