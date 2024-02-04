David Stockman: Trump Empowered the Fed & the Warfare/Welfare State

David Stockman destroys the myth that the economy boomed under Trump. Not only were his policies bad, they helped enlarge the government. He spearheaded the Covid lockdowns, oversaw greater spending, and the national debt rose $8 trillion under his reign. Well-meaning conservatives have been fooled. However, this is also the nature of the system and its evils: the rogue Federal Reserve, the Military-Industrial-Complex or Warfare State, and the Welfare State. Under Trump, the rising tide "lifted all yachts" as wealth inequality and neofeudalism increased.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics





Websites

Contra Corner https://www.davidstockmanscontracorner.com

Trumps' War on Capitalism https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510779327/trumps-war-on-capitalism





About David Stockman

David A. Stockman is the ultimate Washington insider, starting a career in Washington in 1970, when he served as a special assistant to US Representative, John Anderson of Illinois. In the early seventies he was executive director of the US House of Representatives Republican Conference and was elected as a Michigan congressman in 1976 before joining the Reagan White House in 1981. Serving as budget director, he was one of the key architects of the Reagan Revolution plan to reduce taxes, cut spending, and shrink the role of government. He joined Salomon Brothers in 1985 and later became one of the early partners of the Blackstone Group.





The author of The Triumph of Politics, Stockman has numerous New York Times bestsellers under his belt. Born in Ft. Hood, Texas, he attended Michigan State University and Harvard Divinity School and then went to Washington as a congressional aide in 1970. He lives with his wife Jennifer Blei Stockman, and they have two daughters, Rachel and Victoria. He lives & works in New York City and Miami.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)